Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley reunited for a dinner date in Los Angeles with Kemsley's husband, PK, earlier this week.

Nearly a month after the mother of two was robbed at gunpoint at her Encino, California home while PK was out of the country, she and Jayne, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from estranged husband Thomas Girardi, enjoyed a night out.

On November 24, the Daily Mail revealed that the ladies' date took place on Tuesday evening.