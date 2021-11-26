NBA Rumors: LaVar Ball Blasts Hornets For Snubbing LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo knows that he can't rely on his brothers' success just to get an easy path to an NBA roster.
He will grind and work as hard as any other player to prove that he's also worthy of a shot:
“I just listen to my coaches really. I could do whatever they want me to do,” Gelo said, per ClutchPoints. “If they want me to get the ball and score, I could do that. If they want me to run off screens, I could do that. I just make sure I work on everything, so when they do ask me to do something, I’ll be 100 percent and ready to go.”
“I just know I had to stick to my own path. I can’t do what ‘Melo and ‘Zo did because they had different paths," he added. "I know I had to stay grounded and stay locked in one spot. Charlotte felt like home.”
The Hornets are 14-12 for the season and have yet to call up any player from their G-League squad but who knows? Maybe he'll have a shot at some point in the season.