Hailey Bieber Discusses Relationship Red Flags on 'Ellen'

Hailey Bieber recently stopped by The Ellen Show and offered some really interesting opinions on relationship red flags. While playing a game with Yvonne Orji, who was a guest host sitting in for Ellen DeGeneres, the 25-year-old model answered questions about what she considered as “danger” signs in dating.

While both women held literal red flags, Orji presented scenarios and discussed with Bieber whether she thought they could potentially pose problems in a relationship. The result? A conversation that was at times serious but often hilarious. Scroll for details.