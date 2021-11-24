Rebel Wilson Hikes Up Leg While Flaunting 77-Pound Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson has been showing off her headline-making, 77-pound weight loss and proving she's still keeping active. The 41-year-old actress, who vowed to make 2020 her "year of health," continues to front media outlets for staying slimmed-down in 2021, with a recent photo showing her hiking up her leg while on-set and rocking a tight black look.

Rebel, recently sparking a "thigh gap" storm in a bombshell swimsuit video, caused little controversy here - if any. In fact, fans were straight-up impressed.

Stuns After Weight Loss

Scroll for the photos, and the above one definitely reflects the Aussie prior to her weight loss journey. Rebel lost the weight via mindful eating and outdoor walks - the actress credits the latter over high-intensity cardio.

Posing outdoors by a trailer and with a sports car visible, Rebel stood with one leg up on a director's-style chair while in full sunlight. The Pitch Perfect star was rocking tight black leggings, ones she paired with a chic and faux-fur trim matching top - both showed off the star's now-slender silhouette.

See The Photo Below

The Olly partner, also donning high heels and rocking her hair all bombshell-like, gazed ahead, with a caption shouting out her glam team - oh, and luxury French brand Yves Saint Laurent, responsible for the top.

"Make-up @melaniemakeup Hair @hairbyjohnd Styling @elizabethstewart1 @styledbyjennyr Top @ysl," Wilson wrote, with the post now sitting at over 150,000 likes. Quick to leave a like was Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears. Fans, meanwhile, called Rebel a "stunning bombshell" as they showered her with love. More after the photo.

Handling Emotional Eating

Rebel, who first spoke of her weight loss on Instagram Live in November 2020, is fresh from a newer reveal.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is how to deal with my emotional eating, learning to process my emotions and deal with my emotions better," she said this month. "That’s what's really changed my life for the better.”

“I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest—being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions," she added.

Not 'Killing' Herself At The Gym

Rebel, who touts moderation and seems to be proving it works, also advocated for a more gentle approach when it comes to working out. The blonde continued: "I don’t have to do such extreme workouts. It's really about enjoying exercise and physical activity, so I will just go on a light walk." Rebel added that she wasn't "killing" herself at the gym.

Rebel has, however, admitted that it's still a struggle and that she's turned to chocolate after a hard day.

