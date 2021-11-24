Rebel Wilson Hikes Up Leg While Flaunting 77-Pound Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson has been showing off her headline-making, 77-pound weight loss and proving she's still keeping active. The 41-year-old actress, who vowed to make 2020 her "year of health," continues to front media outlets for staying slimmed-down in 2021, with a recent photo showing her hiking up her leg while on-set and rocking a tight black look.

Rebel, recently sparking a "thigh gap" storm in a bombshell swimsuit video, caused little controversy here - if any. In fact, fans were straight-up impressed.