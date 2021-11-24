NBA Rumors: Warriors' Klay Thompson's Potential Return Date Revealed

A lot of things have changed in the NBA since Klay Thompson last played.

For instance, the Golden State Warriors haven't even made the playoffs, which doesn't seem like a coincidence.

Through his career, Thompson has averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.1 three-pointers on 45/41/84 shooting splits, opening up countless shots for Stephen Curry and playing top-notch perimeter defense.

That's why it will be such a massive boost for Steve Kerr's team to have him back on the hardwood pretty soon.