Surveillance Video Shows Uber Driver Shooting Would Be Robbers

An Uber driver in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania took matters into his own hands on Saturday, when multiple armed individuals attempted to rob him.

The incident took place in the city's Mayfair neighborhood at around 12:15 a.m. The quick-thinking driver's reaction was captured by multiple surveillance cameras nearby.

The surveillance footage -- which can be viewed below -- helped the authorities establish that the driver acted within the law, shooting at the would be robbers to defend himself and his property.

