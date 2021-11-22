Turpin Kids Filmed Abuse With Camera Hidden In Barbie Doll

David and Louise Turpin kept their 13 children isolated from the outside world, neglecting and monstrously abusing them for years.

The children were routinely beaten, strangled, starved, imprisoned, sexually abused, and some were even chained to their beds for months on end. The abuse ended in 2018, when Jordan Turpin escaped her parents' "house of horrors" and contacted the authorities.

David and Louise were soon sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Jordan and one of her older sisters, Jennifer Turpin, discussed what they went through with ABC News' Diane Sawyer.