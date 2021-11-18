Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons To Bucks For Jrue Holiday In 'Ridiculous' Blockbuster Trade Idea

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster, but he's yet to play a single game in the 2021-22 NBA season. Though the Sixers are making efforts to convince him to stay, the former No. 1 pick seems determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

As of now, Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are highly expected to change teams before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.