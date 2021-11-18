Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons To Bucks For Jrue Holiday In 'Ridiculous' Blockbuster Trade Idea

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster, but he's yet to play a single game in the 2021-22 NBA season. Though the Sixers are making efforts to convince him to stay, the former No. 1 pick seems determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

As of now, Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are highly expected to change teams before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Latest

Patriots Rumors: Drew Bledsoe Was 'Disheartened' Over Tom Brady's Success

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Looks Poised For A Breakout Year

Oklahoma Governor Commutes Julius Jones' Death Sentence

Johnny Depp Won 'Sexiest Man Alive' Twice, Is He The Sexiest Of All?

Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons To Bucks For Jrue Holiday In 'Ridiculous' Blockbuster Trade Idea

Sixers Swap Ben Simmons For Jrue Holiday

Wikimedia Commons

One of the most intriguing trade partners for the Sixers in the potential deal involving Simmons is the reigning NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks. In a recent article Bleacher Report staff created a list of "ridiculous trades" that could actually work. For Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, it's the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Simmons to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for veteran point guard Jrue Holiday.

Though there's only a minimal chance for it to happen before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Swartz believes that the suggested trade would be beneficial for the Sixers and the Bucks.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Russell Westbrook For Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Kevin Knox II

According to NBA Analysis Network, the Knicks could explore trading Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, and Kevin Knox II to the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

By JB Baruelo

Ben Simmons Gives Bucks 'Higher Ceiling'

Wikimedia Commons

The idea of swapping Holiday for Simmons undeniably deserves to be labeled "ridiculous," especially for the Bucks' side. It would not only have an effect on their performance this season, but it could also affect their relationship with the face of the franchise, Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, Swartz believes that trading Holiday for Simmons would be good for the Bucks' long-term future as pairing him with Antetokounmpo gives them a "higher ceiling."

"Pairing Simmons and Antetokounmpo gives Milwaukee perhaps the two most versatile defenders in the league," Swartz wrote. "Both stand at 6'11" and can guard all five positions on the floor."

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Pelicans For Zion Williamson

NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns To Warriors, Ben Simmons To Timberwolves In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster

Sixers Get An All-Star Replacement For Ben Simmons

WIkimedia Commons

While the Bucks are expected to have second thoughts about making the trade, the proposed blockbuster deal should be a no-brainer for the Sixers. The suggested trade would fulfill their dream of trading their disgruntled superstar for an All-Star caliber talent. Holiday would be an incredible acquisition for the Sixers.

He would give them a new starting point guard who is a very reliable scorer, playmaker, perimeter defender, and a decent three-point shooter. This season, he's averaging 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Jrue Holiday Returns To Sixers

As of now, Holiday has given zero indication that he's planning to demand a trade from the Bucks before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for the Sixers again. The Sixers were the team that selected Holiday as the No. 17 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Holiday played for the Sixers for four consecutive seasons before he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2013. Returning to the Sixers and joining forces with Embiid, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Danny Green would give Holiday a realistic chance of winning another NBA championship title before he permanently ends his NBA career.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped swimsuit

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Plunging Bralette For New Gig

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Skimpy Bedtime Underwear

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's New Hancock Park Home Is A Jewel

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.