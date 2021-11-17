WWE Rumors: Charlotte Flair Could Join Husband Andrade El Idolo At All Elite Wrestling

There has been a lot of buzz around WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair as of late whether it be her rumored exit from the company or her real-life drama with Becky Lynch that is making its way to on-screen storylines, she has certainly been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months. She is one of the most iconic women to ever compete in the WWE so no matter where she goes drama and rumors will certainly follow. Only time will tell what happens after the last few months that have been full of interesting developments and twists and turns.