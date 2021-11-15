Miley Cyrus is The Party of Every Party She Attends

Propelled to monstrous fame from a very young age, Cyrus has not only grown up in the spotlight but has battled a myriad of substantial issues in the public eye – never shying from complete transparency of her failures, her struggles and her hopes to overcome it all.
Her substance abuse journey has been widely and thoroughly reported on, as were her recent patches of sobriety, most recently propelled by a vocal cord surgery at the end of 2019, which then lead her to drastically re-think her lifestyle and choices. At the time, she told Variety, “I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, “Why am I the way that I am?”