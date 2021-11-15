Miley Cyrus is The Party of Every Party She Attends

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 673594

Isidora Rajsic

Some artists are simply synonymous with the word ‘party’ and, "Party in the U.S.A." songstress Miley Cyrus has certainly earned a spot right at the top of that list. With her rise in popularity, supported greatly by massive and extensive talents, an impeccable work ethic and boundary-defying choices, Cyrus, who is just about to turn 29, is just as famous for having the capacity to dominate nearly any place she shows up by just – simply put – being her deliciously wild self.

The Latest

Miley Cyrus is The Party of Every Party She Attends

Elon Musk Slammed Over 'Vile' Tweet Aimed At Bernie Sanders

Delilah Hamlin Spotted In Car Make-Out With Eyal Booker After Overdose

Dakota Johnson Relied on Emily Blunt's 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Advice

Lakers News: LeBron James Strongly Considered Teaming Up With DeMar DeRozan Before Russell Westbrook Trade

Tongue-in-and-out-of-cheek

Case in point: her recent appearance at the LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. At a party that presumably took place after the event, the “Wrecking Ball” pop star, born Destiny Hope Cyrus, didn’t hesitate from showcasing his signature tongue-wagging antics while seductively posing for the lense of photographer Myles Hendrik. She proudly posted the impromptu photo sesh on her Instagram and delighted her 151 million followers with a one sultry pic after the next, captured with a very enticing proclamation: The girl you gotta invite 2 the party or it aint a party! 🍒 Impromptu shoot 2 minutes after meeting @myleshendrik for @gucci @lacma 📸 💐🍾🍋 Hendrik commented on the post, saying: The last roll of film is always the best one. After these shots the party started

See the pics, below.

Entertainment

Inside Chanel West Coast's $1.65 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Chanel West Coast added several custom-made features to her gorgeous living space.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Work Hard, Play Harder

Of course, the party-lovin’ and party-defining behavior is nothing we haven’t witnessed many a time from Cyrus. In fact, she’s made things clear a very long time ago, providing MTV News with the now infamous quote back in 2013, saying, "people think of me as a party animal, which I am a self-proclaimed party animal, but I also am the hardest-working person you'll ever know." And ‘hard work’ only scratches the surface of what she’s shown us well before and well after that statement, perhaps even surprising herself in the process.

Dakota Johnson Slams Cancel Culture, Sticks Up For Johnny Depp & Others She Has Worked With

Inside Miley Cyrus' Rustic $5.8 million Tennessee Ranch

Substance and Substantiality

Propelled to monstrous fame from a very young age, Cyrus has not only grown up in the spotlight but has battled a myriad of substantial issues in the public eye – never shying from complete transparency of her failures, her struggles and her hopes to overcome it all. Her substance abuse journey has been widely and thoroughly reported on, as were her recent patches of sobriety, most recently propelled by a vocal cord surgery at the end of 2019, which then lead her to drastically re-think her lifestyle and choices. At the time, she told Variety, “I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, “Why am I the way that I am?”

Nothing Else Matters

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Miley_Cyrus_Primavera19_-243_(48986108181).jpg

Cyrus had reportedly relapsed in the spring of 2021 when she was spotted drinking at the Rainbow Bar and Grill in LA, while canoodling with fellow artist Yungblud. While promoting Plastic Hearts, her most recent studio album, released in November of 2020, Cyrus told Apple Music, “I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level… I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100-percent, 100-percent of the time.” When slips happen, she noted, “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious. So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'”

Read Next

Must Read

Emily Ratajkowski Runs Around A Museum In Skimpy Bikini

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

Dakota Johnson Impresses In Gucci Dress With No Front

Erika Jayne Criticized In Cheeky Swimsuit On A Balcony

Salma Hayek Whips Hair In Tight Tank For The Weekend

Chanel West Coast's Career Setbacks: From Charlamagne Beef To Sharon Stone Lawsuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.