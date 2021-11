Following their tough loss to the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys needed to shut down all the outside noise and go back to basics.

Mike McCarthy's team was clearly hurt and hungry to prove that last week's game wasn't a blueprint on how to stop them, starting with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott was fired up before the game, shouting and talking to his teammates to get them going.

That little talk worked out perfectly, as they completely routed the Falcons with a statement 43-3 win.