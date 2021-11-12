Lakers News: Kevin Garnett Strongly Considered Teaming Up With Kobe Bryant Before Trade To Celtics

In Boston, Garnett formed a "Big Three" with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. The Celtics' core featuring Garnett, Pierce, and Allen enabled them to make two appearances in the NBA Finals and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2008. However, it was revealed that the Celtics weren't only Garnett's preferred trade destination in the 2007 NBA offseason.

According to Michael Pina of GQ, Garnett strongly considered teaming up with Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to the Celtics.

"Garnett had reservations about going to play in Boston, even after speaking to Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge," Pina wrote. "That’s partly because before he made a final decision, he wanted to talk with Kobe."