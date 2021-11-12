Lakers News: Kevin Garnett Strongly Considered Teaming Up With Kobe Bryant Before Trade To Celtics

Retired NBA player Kevin Garnett is in no doubt one of the best big men in league history. In the 21 years he spent in the NBA, Garnett had made numerous accomplishments, including winning an NBA championship title in 2008, capturing the MVP award in 2004, and being named an All-Star 15 times.
One of the biggest moments of Garnett's NBA career happened in the summer of 2007 when the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to trade him to the Boston Celtics in exchange for seven players and multiple draft picks.