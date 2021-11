The moment all teams and football fans were waiting for is finally here: Odell Beckham Jr. has been freed.

That means one thing and one thing only: All NFL rumors will be focused on the superstar wide receiver and his future, as it's not a secret that he'll be highly pursued around the league.

His time with the Cleveland Browns was rather forgettable, but we expect him to be extra motivated to prove to his haters that he's still one of the best in the world.