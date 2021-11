At least eight people were killed and dozens injured at rapper Travis Scott's concert last week at the Texas Astroworld festival.

Scott ended his show around 20 minutes ahead of advertised time, which left many wondering why he refused to end it sooner and appeared to incite the crowd and cause a riot.

Video footage from what is one of the deadliest concerts in history shows just how chaotic the situation got quickly. But this is nothing new for Scott, whose concerts have a history of rowdiness.