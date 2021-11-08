Olivia Jade Impresses Fans In Clingy Braless Dress

Olivia Jade Giannulli is getting all kinds of thumbs-up as she shows off in a snazzy zebra-print dress. The 22-year-old YouTuber and 2021 Dancing With the Stars competitor has been making waves as she competes on the ABC dance series this year, although she's likewise proven a talking point for her Instagram updates - some fans still don't think the daughter to Lori Loughlin belongs on the show after her mom's college admission scandal.

Still, there were zero complaints in Olivia's latest share. Check it out below.