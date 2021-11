Erika Jayne may be facing a $25 million lawsuit, as well as a number of other legal cases against her and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, but that hasn't stopped the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member from stepping out in pricey items.

As she continued to face criticism for flaunting her lavish lifestyle, both online and on the show, Jayne, who, along with Girardi, is accused of stealing millions from his former clients, was spotted in a Gucci shirt.