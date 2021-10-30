How Much Ruby Rose Earned Per Episode Of CW's 'Batwoman'

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 673594

Joan Minoza

Ruby Rose made a sudden departure from CW's Batwoman series, causing her to lose a major paycheck.

Rose played the role of Kate Kane, who became Batwoman to protect Gotham City in the absence of Bruce Wayne.

Her sudden exit brought to light issues on the set. There have been accusations of verbal abuse, toxic work environments, and more.

Rose's stint as a superhero may have been quick but she still earned a good amount of money for the project.

Scroll down to see how much Rose earned per episode in Batwoman.

Ruby Rose's Breakout Role

Ruby Rose | Instagram

The 35-year-old actress first appeared on TV in Netflix's Orange is the New Black. Although this wasn't her first acting project, it was her breakout role as prisoner Stella Carlin that launched her Hollywood career.

She recalled in an Instagram post that she had to leave everything behind to pursue a career in Hollywood. She was down to her last cents and living on a blow-up mattress when she got a break and was casted in OITNB.

The show was, of course, a huge hit and led to more projects for the actress.

How Much Ruby Rose Earned On Batwoman

Batwoman | Instagram

In a report published by Variety, it was revealed how much Ruby's salary per episode was as Batwoman.

She was earning $60,000 - $75,000 per episode on the series. With 20 episodes in the first series, Rose earned an estimated $1,000,000 - $1,500,000 for the project.

Rose left the show shortly after the first season ended and claimed it was because of a toxic work environment.

Rose Exits Batwoman After One Season

Batwoman | Instagram

Rose recently spoke out about why she left the series.

“Enough is enough. I’m going to tell the world what really happened on that set,” Rose said on her Instagram.

She called out showrunner Carloine Dries, saying Dries didn't stop filming even after the government-mandated shutdown due to the pandemic. She also blasted Warner Bros. TV chief Peter Roth for forcing her to return to filming just 10 days after her spinal surgery.

Co-star Dougray Scott also got some lashing. Rose claims he hurt a female stunt double and "yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare."

Cast Members Refute Rose's Claim

Batwoman | Instagram

New details have emerged refuting Rose's claims. According to other cast members and the studio, she was the one who had a bad attitude on set. They also say that she didn't resign but was actually fired.

“Batfam ya know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something!” actor Camrus Johnson tweeted. “But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen."

Read Next

TV

'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais Declares Dorit Kemsley Will 'Never' Yell At Her Again

by Lindsay Cronin |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Lourdes Leon Flips Hair In Plunging Latex Underwear

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Flexibility In Pantless Grass Stretch

Celebrities

Britney Spears Tugs Down Shorts To Celebrate Abs 'Definition'

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts Famous Legs In Strapless Satin Minidress

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Impresses In Versace Pants Leg Kick

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Hits 1.8 Million Views In Poolside Feathers

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.