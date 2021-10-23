NBA Rumors: Warriors Reveal Why They Traded D'Angelo Russell For Andrew Wiggins

After earning his first All-Star recognition in 2019, D'Angelo Russell found himself being included in a sign-and-trade package that the Brooklyn Nets sent to the Golden State Warriors to acquire Kevin Durant. Though he had the power to control the outcome of the deal, Russell didn't express any opposition to the idea of playing for the Warriors.

During that time, the former No. 2 overall pick believed that joining forces with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would give him a better chance of winning for his first NBA championship title. Unfortunately, Russell still hadn't finish his first season with the Warriors when they decided to trade him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins.