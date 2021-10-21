Scott Peterson Denied Bail

Scott Peterson, who murdered his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son in 2002, spent the last 15 years on San Quentin’s death row awaiting death by lethal injection.

But the California Supreme Court overturned his death penalty sentence last year, while the prosecutors decided they no longer want to seek his execution.

In December, the 48-year-old will be re-sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Peterson's former lawyer, meanwhile, still claims the murderer is innocent.

Below is the latest update on the case.