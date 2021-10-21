Kylie Jenner Welcomes Halloween Naked, Covered In Blood

Kylie Jenner knows how to shift those Lip Kits. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul stripped right down to, well, nothing to promote her 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics' latest collection, one heavily geared towards Halloween shoppers and bringing the star totally naked and covered in fake blood.

Kylie, this year launching both Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby, has not stopped promoting the brand making her a billionaire. The latest sees her enticing fans to shop her partnership with Nightmare on Elm Street.