Speaking of her "Temecula Barbie" outfit, Shangela told the outlet she was inspired by Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, the iconic Elle Woods.

"I mean, look at us. We look rich, OK?” she began.

“For my look, I was thinking very Legally Blonde, very Elle Woods...It just felt so feminine and fun and almost Barbie in a way with the tiny purse and the jewels in the hair."

According to Shangela, she felt that her look was right out of the box.