Britney Spears Proud Of Getting 'Applause' In Leggy Miniskirt

Britney Spears is admitting she didn't "edit" her black miniskirt video properly, but the 39-year-old was nonetheless proud of the "applause" she received for yet another winner look.

Posting for her 35 million+ Instagram followers this week, the "Toxic" singer shared another low-key style haul from her L.A. home, this time going leggy in an edgy black skirt and heels as she sent out a monochrome ensemble - well, minus the red coat that got added in. Check it out, plus Britney's latest news below.