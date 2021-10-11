Trending Stories
Britney Spears Warned Sexy Snaps May Damage Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears has received a sobering warning that being trigger-happy on the topless or bikini photos and videos might do her more harm than good.

The 39-year-old pop superstar, who has been celebrating dad Jamie Spears being suspended as her conservator, now sees a high-profile legal expert weighing in on it all - while the overall opinion was the Spears' itty-bitty bikinis and chest grabbing wouldn't weigh the whole case down, the "Toxic" singer has been advised that continuing her posts could damage her in the long run.

Lawyer Weighs In On Sexy Posts

Britney Spears in minidress and heels
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Britney has made headlines throughout the latter part of 2021 for freeing herself with plenty of flesh and very little clothing as she continues to post for her 35+ million Instagram followers.

Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, Family Law Attorney and managing partner of The Conic Law Firm, opened up to Hollywood Life recently, stating:

“The initial reason the conservatorship was put in place is because of Britney’s very public meltdown several years ago along with other questionable patterns of behavior, which made those people around her question her mental stability."

Photos Could Be 'Used As Evidence'

Continuing, Cronin told the media outlet: “It is possible that the photos Britney recently posted online could be brought forward as evidence of her mental state at the hearing in November; however, the photos likely will not be strong enough evidence on their own to prevent ending the conservatorship.”

Britney, who continues to go skimpy on IG and recently rocked only red bikini bottoms and matching boots as she told fans to "kiss" it, has actually defended her scantily-clad updates - and she empowered women at the same time.

Defends Naked Photos

Britney Spears and fiance in the gym
BritneySpears/Instagram

In mid-August, the Grammy winner made headlines for addressing her topless shots, telling her followers she wanted them to "understand [her] thoughts on exposing [her] skin," writing, "In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer."

Referring to a recent photo that was pretty much all skin, the blonde added: "I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born," continuing that "seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren't who I am."

Plenty To Celebrate

Close up of Britney Spears.
Shutterstock | 564025

Spears, who recently joked she'd had a baby as she danced around with a doll, has had plenty to celebrate this past month. Alongside seeing 69-year-old dad Jamie loosen his grip on her after 13 years of conservatorship, the singer is now happily engaged to personal trainer beau Sam Asghari, 27.

"Can't f-cking believe it," the mom of two wrote as she flaunted her Cartier engagement ring. The two have since jetted out on vacation to celebrate their news, plus Britney's legal win against her father.

