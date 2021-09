With all the accomplishments that Tom Brady has made since he started his NFL career, there's no doubt that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is one of the greatest players of all time. However, when he first set foot in the NFL, nobody would expect Brady to be where he is right now. Unlike other big stars in the NFL, the 44-year-old quarterback wasn't a popular draft prospect.

As a matter of fact, 198 players were selected before the New England Patriots picked Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.