Elizabeth Hurley Impresses Teen Son In Plunging Dress

Elizabeth Hurley close up
Shutterstock | 921176
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley is impressing 19-year-old son Damian Hurley in an eye-popping and plunging dress as she parties in Milan while shouting out luxury brands Fendi and Versace. The 56-year-old model and Austin Powers actress joined the slew of celebrities flocking to the Italian fashion capital this month for Fashion Week, with photos on her Instagram documenting her sizzling gold Versace dress, one that left little to the imagination.

Joining Liz was teen son Damian, and the family get-together was also shared. Check it out below.

Looking Ravishing In Milan

Elizabeth Hurley in plunging dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Hurley, continuing to defy her age and very much proving she can run with the 20-somethings as the likes of Dua Lipa make Versace headlines this fall, posed in an impossibly low-cut and glamorous gold leaf dress boasting pops of black and cream.

Stunning by a window in her opening shot, the ex to actor Hugh Grant flaunted her famous cleavage in the peep-hole number, also drawing attention to her slender waist and with a full face of makeup accentuating her stunning features.

See The Photos Below

The blue-eyed beauty, saying she was on her way to the fabulous #fendace show blending iconic brands Versace and Fendi, tagged her dress as one of Donatella Versace's designs, also shouting out the blonde in her caption.

Quick to follow were snaps with son Damian. Here, Liz returned in her gorgeous dress, with Damian seen in a shirtless black suit and necklace. "What an evening. A joy to be in Milan for a magical night with @versace @fendi . So many old friends and lots of new ones," Hurley wrote.

Impressing Son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley on steps in a dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Liz added: "I had a blast. Thank you @donatella_versace and @mrkimjones 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻."

While the solo photo gained the approval of reality star Lisa Rinna, the photos with Damian saw the teenager himself popping up in the comments section. He left his mom a single fire emoji. Also dropping by was Donatella Versace herself. She left the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder a string of heart emoji. "Beautiful mother and son!" one fan wrote, with another saying the duo is the "best pair I've seen in a long time."

Damian Loses $250 Million Inheritance

2021 has brought major headlines for Damian, who was this year cut out of his grandfather's will due to being welcomed out of wedlock - Liz and now-deceased ex Steve Bing were never married. Speaking out about the ordeal as it fronted media outlets, Liz told fans:

“When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of. What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated.”

