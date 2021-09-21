Charlotte Hornets' Recent Move 'Bad News' For LiAngelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball tried to open a path to the NBA for his older brother, LiAngelo Ball, by inviting him to the team's workout earlier in the 2021 offseason. During that time, the Hornets had given every player on their roster permission to bring in one workout partner. LiAngelo managed to catch the attention of the Hornets' coaching staff, who gave him the opportunity to be one of the representatives in the Summer League.

When the Summer League was over, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed on Twitter that the Hornets were considering offering LiAngelo an Exhibit 10 contract.