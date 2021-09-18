Demon Slayer: Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

After years of waiting, Demon Slayer would soon release Season 2. The anime adaptation of Demon Slayer first premiered in 2019 and featured 26 episodes. It was based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge.
Demon Slayer is about a teenage boy named Tanjiro Kamado, who trained to become a demon slayer to avenge his family members who were killed and his sister Nezuko Kamado who was turned into a demon. Its two other main characters include Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.