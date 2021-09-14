Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Feature Brandon Ingram, D'Angelo Russell & Ben Simmons

Brandon Ingram celebrating Pelicans' victory
Erik Drost | Wikimedia Commons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

As the 2021-22 NBA season draws closer, several crazy trade ideas continue to surface in the league. These include a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade featuring three former lottery picks - Ben Simmons of the Philadephia 76ers, Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans, and D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the proposed trade scenario by Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Pelicans would get Russell, Malik Beasley, two first-round picks, and a 2023 second-round pick, the Sixers would receive Ingram, Jaden McDaniels, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2025, and the Timberwolves would acquire Simmons, Tomas Satoransky, and Wenyen Gabriel.

Sixers Finally End Ben Simmons Drama

Ben Simmons warming up before the game
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176307818.jpg

The proposed three-team blockbuster trade would make the most sense for the Sixers. It would allow them to end the drama between them and Simmons before it becomes a major distraction in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. As much as the Sixers want to fix the issue, Simmons looked determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

Since being blamed for their second-round elimination in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons has been finding his way out of the Sixers. He even recently threatened the Sixers that he won't be attending the training camp if he's not traded.

Brandon Ingram Joins Forces With Joel Embiid In Philadelphia

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons block out a Washington Wizards player.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Joel_Embiid,_Ben_Simmons.jpg

Aside from solving the issue on their team, the suggested trade would also allow the Sixers to replace Simmons with another young All-Star who could be a much better fit with Joel Embiid. Ingram, who was selected after Simmons in the 2016 NBA Draft, would boost the Sixers' performance on both ends of the floor.

He would give them a very reliable second-scoring option, a decent playmaker, rebounder, defender, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Timberwolves Successfully Acquire Ben Simmons

Minnesota Timberwolves play the Milwaukee Bucks
Wikimedia : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Timberwolves-Bucks-2-2005-10-12.jpg

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Timberwolves would push through with the trade. The Timberwolves are currently one of the top suitors of Simmons on the trade market. Though it was reported in a previous Inquisitr article that the Timberwolves aren't willing to offer Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to the Sixers, it didn't mention that Russell is also off the table.

The successful acquisition of Simmons would enable the Timberwolves to create a young "Big Three" featuring three former No. 1 picks in Minnesota.

Pelicans Try To Build More Competitive Roster Around Zion Williamson

D'Angelo Russell driving into the basket
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:DARussell_2019.jpg

Trading their second-best player would be a difficult decision for the Pelicans, but it could be the move that could help them keep the face of the franchise, Zion Williamson, happy in New Orleans. By sacrificing Ingram, the Pelicans would be acquiring an All-Star caliber guard in Russell and a solid three-and-D wingman in Beasley.

Russell and Beasley won't make the Pelicans an instant favorite to win the 2022 NBA championship title. However, if they mesh well with Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Devonte Graham, the Pelicans would have a better chance of making a deep playoff run next season.

