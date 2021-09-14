NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Feature Brandon Ingram, D'Angelo Russell & Ben Simmons

As the 2021-22 NBA season draws closer, several crazy trade ideas continue to surface in the league. These include a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade featuring three former lottery picks - Ben Simmons of the Philadephia 76ers, Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans, and D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the proposed trade scenario by Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Pelicans would get Russell, Malik Beasley, two first-round picks, and a 2023 second-round pick, the Sixers would receive Ingram, Jaden McDaniels, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2025, and the Timberwolves would acquire Simmons, Tomas Satoransky, and Wenyen Gabriel.