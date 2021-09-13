ESPN's Brian Windhorst Gives Major Update On Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

A month before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors still continue to swirl around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster, but his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

Since being blamed for their second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, there were growing speculations that Simmons no longer wants to be a Sixer. In the middle of the 2021 offseason, the former No. 1 pick informed the Sixers with the help of his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, that he's hoping to be traded to another team before the start of the season.