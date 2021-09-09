Tamra Judge To Join Peacock's 'Real Housewives' Special

Tamra Judge is the first Bravo reality star being tied to the upcoming second season of Peacock's [Real Housewives]( mashup series.

Although the first season of the new program has not yet begun airing, it is already being reported that Judge, who appeared in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County from season three through season 14, will be featured on the show's second installment, along with a number of other yet-to-be-named Real Housewives cast members of both the past and the present.