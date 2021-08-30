Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Adjusts To New Living Situation With Bittersweet Selfie

Kelly Ripa close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa wasn't looking too happy as she and husband Mark Consuelos showed off their "empty nest" over the weekend. The 50-year-old talk show queen and her 1996-married husband, also 50, are fresh from having their $27 million NYC townhouse to themselves after youngest child Joaquin hits college. Kelly updated her Instagram yesterday with a couch selfie featuring a rather sad expression - Riverdale star Mark didn't exactly look thrilled either.

Kelly and Mark's other two children Lola and Michael are also no longer at home. Check out the snap below.

'Empty Nest' Syndrome

Kelly Ripa and Mark on couples night
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

Scroll for the snap, one shared with the former sitcom star's 2.9 million followers. It showed Kelly in blue sweats and chilling on a tan couch with husband Mark next to her. While Kelly, wearing her thick-rimmed black glasses, pulled a blank and almost forelorn expression, CW actor Mark looked near-shocked, seen with a parted mouth and as if mid-thought.

"So far we are crushing this empty nest thing," the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host captioned her photo - and she got quite the response.

Scroll For The Photo

Kelly, who regularly gushes over her kids on Instagram and last year had her entire family fronting People's first ever Family Issue, quickly had fans commenting. Also replying was son Michael, 24. "I had almost no doubt," he wrote. Meanwhile, actress Naomi Watts replied: "Omg so funny and sorry. It must hurt bad."

Close friend and Bravo star Lisa Rinna also sent love, writing: "Omg sending so much love" with a long string of heart emoji. Of course, co-star Ryan Seacrest left a like. More after the snap.

Wasn't Sure He'd Go To College

Kelly Ripa in black dress
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Back in February, Kelly had opened up on Joaquin and his future, even wondering if her son would ever go to college.

"Joaquin is trying to decide on a college right now and he has a lot of options," she told Seacrest, 46, adding:

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you’ll be surprised to know - because you’re nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

Fans Want A Sitcom

Kelly and Mark, who met on the set of All My Children and eloped to get married in 1996, now see fans wanting the snap turned into a sitcom. "You and Mark should start you own sitcom the empty nesters😂😂😂 I'll watch," one user wrote.

Others, meanwhile, gushed over the couple this year celebrating 25 years of marriage. "Only you two would still look gorgeous just sitting on the couch 😂😍💕," one follower told the popular and long-lasting couple. Kelly got a tiny wrist tattoo to mark the 25-year milestone earlier this year.

