According to a listing from Backstage, Meet Cute is being directed by Alex Lehmann and was cast by Amey Rene.

"A Manhattanite discovers a time machine in a nail salon and uses it to continually fix elements of a date she had the previous night," read a description of the film, which was said to be going into production this month.

Although an exact start date for production wasn't given, Entertainment Tonight reported an on-set sighting between Cuoco and Davidson on August 6.