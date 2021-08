Shameless aired on Showtime for an impressive 10 years and 11 seasons with a star-studded cast, including William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Cameron Monaghan, and Noel Fisher. And, ever since the series went off the air in April 2021, fans have been calling for its return.

Although a 12th season of the show doesn't appear to be a possibility, at least at this time, viewers of the long-running dark comedy can keep up with their favorite actors and actresses as they move on to new projects.