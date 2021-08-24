Drama Starting To Build Around Cam Newton & New England Patriots

Since returning from his medical appointment, Newton is being tested daily to make sure that he is COVID-free. If all his tests until Thursday are negative, the 32-year-old quarterback would have the opportunity to join the Patriots in their second joint practice session against the Giants.

Newton may haven't missed an official NFL game, but it seems like his negligence didn't sit well with the Patriots. On Twitter Michael Giardi of NFL Network revealed that there is a "level of frustration internally" with the situation involving Newton.