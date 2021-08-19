Donald Trump Under Fire After Offering Words Of Praise For Taliban

Donald Trump is coming under fire after he offered some praise for the Taliban as the group swept back into power in Afghanistan.

Trump has been in the spotlight over the last several days as the militant group quickly seized power amid a pullout of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. It was Trump who set the troop withdrawal into motion during the final portion of his presidency and current President Joe Biden who followed through on the plans, but Trump has tried to pass off some of the blame for the controversial withdrawal.