Savannah Chrisley Questioned In Leggy Yacht Snap

Savannah Chrisley close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is facing questions as a leggy snap of her in cut-off shorts gathers comments. The 24-year-old reality star, fresh from celebrating her birthday, has been sharing enviable water photos on her Instagram, where 2.2 million are subscribed and there's rarely a post without a bit of a storm.

Savannah, who has had fans alleging she's had Botox and fillers - even criticizing her tan - quickly racked up replies ahead of the weekend, and fans weren't just talking about her appearance. Check it out below.

All Legs On A Yacht

Savannah Chrisley bikini selfie
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It's been yachts galore over 2021 for the Chrisley Knows Best star, whose luxurious lifestyle has been affording major perks - Savannah is earning her own cash, though, both via the series she stars on, plus 2020-launched SASSY by Savannah cosmetics.

Posing seated on the yacht and stunning with her bronzed and tan legs on show, the daughter to Todd Chrisley went skimpy in ripped black shorts, also wearing a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

Scroll For The Photo

Also donning a hat, but making sure her signature blonde locks were on show, the Georgia-born star gazed into the distance, writing: "Determined to not live a life half lived."

The glass is always half full for Savannah, who has been saying she feels "blessed" since turning 24. Fans, who threw her over 44,000 likes, didn't come without questions, though. "Do you use a self tanner?" one asked, with another saying they wondered the same. Then came the probe over Savannah's biggest 2020 headline-maker. See it after the snap.

See More Photos Below

Savannah Chrisley in a skirt
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah, who split from Nic Kerdiles in late 2020 after plans to marry the former NHL player, was also probed on whether or not she's back together with him. A fan asked: "Is she still engaged?" Another, appearing to have missed Savannah's very public breakup announcement, asked: "What happened?" as a user replied: "No."

Savannah and Nic split in September 2020, nearly two years after getting engaged - they began dating in November 2017. Savannah had made it clear there was no beef as she announced it was all over. More below.

Breakup Announcement

Taking to Instagram to clear the air over rumors she and Nic had split, the blonde told her followers: "You’ve all been wondering...so here it is: Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it’s not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits," adding:

"There’s no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually."

