NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers 'Keeping An Eye' On Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. When he first demanded a trade in January, the Texans refused to immediately find Watson a new home, saying that they still viewed him as part of their long-term future. However, after multiple lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were recently filed against him, the Texans have a change of heart about keeping Watson.

Weeks before the 2021 NFL season officially starts, the Texans have begun listening to offers for Watson on the trade market.