Gymnast Olivia Dunne Celebrates Major Milestone In Hot Tub

Olivia Dunne smiles on the beach
OliviaDunne/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Dunne just keeps finding ways to celebrate her rising career - and this is minus the artistic gymnast's impressive back-flipping and beam-balancing. The 18-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast is now the most-followed NCAA Athletics face on social media, boasting over 5 million combined followers across multiple platforms - and the posts prove why.

Not too long ago, Livvy updated her Instagram to celebrate hitting 1 million followers, a milestone that's impressive for the blonde's age and now comes topped by an extra 200,000 fans.

Hitting 1 Million

Olivia Dunne posing in grass
OliviaDunne/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Olivia, also followed by 4.2 million on TikTok, shared a stunning snapshot to mark her 1 million followers, one seeing her in selfie mode, outdoors, and enjoying the perks of an LSU hot tub as she rocked a leopard-print bikini.

Sending out a gorgeous smile and seemingly pulling off the barely-any-makeup look, Livvy sported damp hair as she went low-key, with the caption merely giving a nod to the achievement. "Thank you for 1 mil," she wrote with a heart emoji.

See The Photo Below

Fans, who have been calling Livvy "the cutest little thing" but seem a touch intimidated by her gymnastics skills, were quick to comment. The New Jersey native even caught a like from 25-year-old former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney - alongside TikTok superstar Dixie D'Amelio and 31-year-old retired gymnast Nastia Liukin, Maroney keeps tabs on Livvy's Instagram.

Much like Liukin, Olivia began gymnastics as a child: "I started gymnastics when i was three years old because I wanted a sparkly pink leotard. But, little did I know what an exciting future was ahead of me," she writes on her website. More photos below.

Designing Her Own Stuff

Olivia Dunne outdoors in jeans
OliviaDunne/Instagram

Despite her teen years, Dunne is already making headway with expanding beyond gymnastics.

"I love fashion design," she adds. "I especially enjoy participating in the design of my custom leotards. I get to work on everything from the original sketches to fabric selection with my coach, Jen. It is so exciting when the finished designs win leotard contests and online polls. I love to see my ideas come to life."

Fans are following for the cute snaps, though. Keep scrolling for the most recent one.

Showing Off Her Bed Look

Just this weekend, and 100% channeling the Instagram-adored humor trend, Livvy updated lounging around on her bed while in a white crop top and super-silky pajama bottoms. The glamorous pose, seeing Dunne with her hair clasped back, came captioned: "This is 100% how I look before I sleep."

Olivia joined the U.S. junior national team in 2017 and is part of the LSU Tigers 2021-2024. She's also fresh from a stunning beach shoot, one seeing call the whole thing a "dream."

