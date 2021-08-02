Trending Stories
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Gym Tank For Special Announcement

Carrie Underwood smiles close up
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood and her muscle machine of a body just delighted Instagram with a quick video marking a special announcement. The 38-year-old country singer and fitness junkie, last year releasing both her Find Your Path book and Fit52 workout app, was in promo mode for the latter ahead of the weekend, with an upbeat and encouraging video seeing the "Cry Pretty" hit-maker pump her followers up to keep going.

Carrie, who regularly features in Fit52 promos, was all tight gym tank and muscles, and she was sending major thanks.

Thanking The Fit52 Fam

Carrie Underwood gym selfie
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Carrie's Fit52 app, deemed addictive by early downloaders, is based on a deck of 52 cards - likewise, on keeping active 52 weeks of the year. The American Idol OG, shot inside a studio and wearing a thick-strapped and muscle-flaunting black tank, introduced herself as she spoke into the camera, saying:

"Hey, this is Carrie Underwood. I just wanted to say a BIG thanks to the Fit52 community. Really proud of each and every one of you."

Scroll For The Video

Ditching her blonde bombshell glam for a scraped-back ponytail look, the Grammy winner continued: "We started this community to support and encourage each other to remain active 52 weeks of the year and it's been great to see so many of you sweating it out, sharing your pics, and finding your path."

#FindYourPath backs both Carrie's app and her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear brand - of course, the mom of two was kitted out in her stylish merch as she spoke. More photos after the video.

See Her Bikini Abs Below

Carrie Underwood smiles in gym shorts
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Carrie was shouted out in a caption, one encouraging fans to "join" the Fit52 fam - "Stay turned for some exciting new announcements soon," it wrote. Excitement has been plentiful so far for Fit52 users, with Carrie's 2010-husband Mike Fisher recently joining in app workouts. The former NHL player does, however, remain outdone by his famous wife on the fishing front, with recent photos seeing the star flaunt her cheese-grater abs while bikini clad and on a lake fishing trip.

14-Day Free Trial

Carrie's fitness empire is built on a solid business model, one offering a sweet and no-commitment preview before joining. You can download the Fit52 app for its 14 day free trial, after which the fee is $7.99 a month.

"The fit52 app incorporates what I've been doing myself for years, and we've made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out," Underwood said as the app was released last year, also stating that fitness is her "true passion."

