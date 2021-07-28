Trending Stories
Gymnast Nastia Liukin Faces Backlash In Upside-Down Splits

Olivia Dunne Impresses Fellow Gymnasts With Dreamy Beach Shoot

NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis To Kings, Buddy Hield To Mavs In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Timberwolves

Simone Biles Reveals Main Reason Behind Decision To Withdraw From Olympic Women's Gymnastics Team Final

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Checks Out Britney In Hotel Room

Britney Spears Impresses Wearing Only Backyard Daisy Dukes

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized In Purple Pants Showoff

Nastia Liukin close up
Gettyimages | Gabe Ginsberg
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin couldn't keep the haters away over the weekend. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist, who made 2020 headlines for an anorexia storm and a giant clap-back, once again had fans commenting on her weight as she posted from Tokyo, Japan, with a fashionista photo of the blonde quickly garnering remarks over her shape.

Nastia, who has updated her Instagram while eating pizza and maintains that she's always been "thin," was told she's a bad example by angry fans. See the storm below.

Purple Pants Day

Scroll for the photo. Nastia, who retired aged just 22 in 2012, remains high-profile in the world of gymnastics both via the annual Nastia Cup and, more relevant to ongoing events, her presence at the Tokyo Olympics.

Posting for her 1 million followers and in another head-turning look, Nastia announced upcoming gymnastics events for both men and women, posing in tight, bell-bottom pants in bold purple, matching stiletto high heels, plus an off-white, ruffled, and high-collared shirt.

"Day one of gymnastics at the OLYMPICS in the books," the caption opened.

Scroll For The Photos

Nastia Liukin in purple pants and shirt
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

The 2008 all-around champion, gaining a "Nastia on the shelf" comment from 24-year-old gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, kept the rest of her caption to a list of times and dates for events July 24-29, but it wasn't the qualifying rounds fans were talking about. Nastia's followers, seemingly keen to disprove her statements that she does eat (and plenty), were on about her frame.

"These images are so dangerous for young girls who follow you. Your legs and long and thin, but not this long and thin. Please stop using the stretch app. It’s getting ridiculous," one wrote.

Fans Ask What She's Eating

Nastia Liukin home bikini selfie
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Liukin, who has shared her love of candy on Instagram and confirmed she always keeps her Dallas, TX pantry stocked with Oreo cookies, was also asked about food by one follower.

"Can I see pics of what your eating?" they wrote. Adding to the pile of comments was a user stating Nastia was "way too skinny."

Others, however, were more straight-forward. "You look amazing! Enjoy this Games! Thanks for the schedule," one fan gushed. Nastia made October 2020 headlines after a fan asked her how she feels about "promoting borderline anorexia looking bodies." See it below.

Defends Body Amid Anorexia Storm

Nastia, who reposted the fan DM and said she felt "triggered" and "p-ssed" by the remark last year, fired back, writing:

"If taking pictures of my OWN body — a body that won me many Olympic medals, a body that I push each day to get stronger, a body that God gave me — is inherently promoting anorexia, then honestly, we've gotten to a place in the world where just BEING is offensive."

Not long after the storm, a YouTube training log commencing at 6.30 a.m. had users convinced Nastia fuels her days on black coffee, something she called ridiculous.

