The Best True Crime Documentaries On Hulu

If you're a fan of true crime, Netflix isn't the only streaming service with tons of television series and movies available. In fact, Hulu has quite the selection and we're breaking down some of the very best of the bunch, via Pop Sugar, starting with The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All.

According to the description of the series shared by Hulu, Erik Menendez is seen in this thrilling documentary, which features Erik's most in-depth interview to date and re-examines the murder of his parents, which he and his brother, Lyle Menendez, were convicted of acting out.