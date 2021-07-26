Gymnast Sunisa Lee Stuns In Slinky Backless Prom Dress

Sunisa Lee has all eyes on her - and a lot of people now poking around her Instagram. The 18-year-old gymnast, now a confirmed Olympian as she makes her 2021 Tokyo Olympics debut, will have her spotlight moment tomorrow, but she's already proving a talking point before making her uneven bars specialty a possible glory

Sunisa, who has marked her presence in Japan on her social media, is posting tons of leotard content right now, but it isn't all gym gear on the feed followed by 288,000. See her prom look below.