Trending Stories
US Politics

Joe Biden Will Resign Or Face The 25th Amendment, Ex-White House Doctor Says

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Basketball

Team USA Players 'Frustrated' With Coach Gregg Popovich's Offensive Strategy In 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

Celebrities

'Maxim' Stunner Hannah Palmer Goes Totally Nude And Flashes Major Sideboob In Racy New Post

Celebrities

Katy Perry Wows During Special Yoga Session

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

Gymnast Sunisa Lee Stuns In Slinky Backless Prom Dress

Sunisa Lee close up
SunisaLee/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Sunisa Lee has all eyes on her - and a lot of people now poking around her Instagram. The 18-year-old gymnast, now a confirmed Olympian as she makes her 2021 Tokyo Olympics debut, will have her spotlight moment tomorrow, but she's already proving a talking point before making her uneven bars specialty a possible glory

Sunisa, who has marked her presence in Japan on her social media, is posting tons of leotard content right now, but it isn't all gym gear on the feed followed by 288,000. See her prom look below.

Gearing Up For Olympics

Sunisa Lee on a bed in a leotard
SunisaLee/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Sunisa, last week rubbing shoulders with fellow Olympians including 24-year-old superstar gymnast Simone Biles, marked her high school prom back in May, with photos showing her in a stunning and slinky dress.

One of the youngest members of the U.S. gymnastics team, Sunisa updated reminding fans of her tender teen years, posing on a grassy lake bank and with a friend - both were twinning in floor-length black gowns. Sunisa, who wrote: "Prommm," even matched her black emoji to her dress.

See The Photo Below

The St.Paul, MN native, whose accolades include being the 2021 U.S. uneven bars champion and this year's Winter Cup balance beam silver medalist, rocked a thin-strapped and backless dress with a slight and ruched floor train. Lee, all smiles, offered a better view with a swipe right, where a friend in red had joined her - further images showed the rest of the crowd as Lee enjoyed the milestone.

The post may have come well before Tokyo, but it did get noticed by an Olympic gold medalist. Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos.

Impressing Fellow Olympians

Sunisa Lee on a bed in a leotard
SunisaLee/Instagram

Leaving a like was 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist and former gymnast Nastia Liukin - alongside 30-time World and Olympic medalist Biles, she follows Sunisa. Likewise, 25-year-old gymnast McKayla Maroney and 2016-retired gymnast Aly Raisman.

Sunisa's rising profile comes amid a very tricky start this season. The star broke her foot in June 2020 and has since lost both her aunt and uncle to COVID-19.

“It was very difficult for myself and my family because they were my closest [relatives],” she told Olympics.com.

Pushing On Amid Challenging Times

She added: “They would babysit me when I was younger and if I ever had an injury, they would do everything they could to try and help me feel better.”

Lee's latest IG post comes from Tokyo and with the star executing a move while in her USA gymnastics leotard. Celebrating being an Olympian, she wrote: "Officially an Olympian," adding: "Feeling proud and blessed. thank you to everyone who has shown me nothing but their love and support. the hardest part is done, time to show out. lets go TEAM USA."

Latest Headlines

Team USA Players 'Frustrated' With Coach Gregg Popovich's Offensive Strategy In 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

July 26, 2021

Katy Perry Wows During Special Yoga Session

July 26, 2021

Tinashe Makes History In Metallic Gold Bikini

July 26, 2021

Anthony Fauci Says U.S. Headed In 'Wrong Direction' On COVID-19, Floats Booster Shots & Mask Mandates

July 26, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers 'Discussed' Trading Kyle Kuzma For Buddy Hield, Per Shams Charania

July 26, 2021

Anthony Fauci Says Mask Mandates For Vaccinated Americans Are 'Under Active Consideration'

July 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.