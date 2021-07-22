Kristin Cavallari Addresses Threesome Rumors In Kitchen

Kristin Cavallari today said: "Normally, I don't comment on this stuff," but enough is enough for the 34-year-old. On Thursday, the Laguna Beach alum took to her Instagram stories to address rumors she claims have been swirling for about a year, with fans finally seeing the blonde speak out about a suggested "love triangle" involving her and two other men.

Kristin, fresh from divorcing ex Jay Cutler in 2020, admitted she'd not been on dates in some "months," but it was allegations of the Uncommon James founder fooling around with two guys that she wanted set straight.