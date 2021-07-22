Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Lakers, Kyle Kuzma To Timberwolves In Suggested 3-Way Deal Involving Raptors

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks Penis Dress To Announce Statement Collection

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Involve Brandon Ingram, Damian Lillard & Ben Simmons

Celebrities

Lady Gaga Thrills Exiting Pool In 'Little Stars' Bikini

US Politics

Joe Biden Accused Of Lying About Defunding The Police

Kristin Cavallari Addresses Threesome Rumors In Kitchen

Kristin Cavallari close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kristin Cavallari today said: "Normally, I don't comment on this stuff," but enough is enough for the 34-year-old. On Thursday, the Laguna Beach alum took to her Instagram stories to address rumors she claims have been swirling for about a year, with fans finally seeing the blonde speak out about a suggested "love triangle" involving her and two other men.

Kristin, fresh from divorcing ex Jay Cutler in 2020, admitted she'd not been on dates in some "months," but it was allegations of the Uncommon James founder fooling around with two guys that she wanted set straight.

Setting The Record Straight

Kristin Cavallari home in a strapless top
KristinCavallari/Instagram

The video came from Cavallari's luxurious kitchen as she prepped a massive dinner with a friend. The Uncommon James founder, taking a break from getting her tomatoes ready, spoke in selfie mode while in a strapless and billowing white top.

"There's a little something that I feel I should clear up," Kristin began, saying she felt she didn't owe anybody an "explanation." Basically, there's Instagram gossip "saying I'm involved in a love triangle." Kristin spoke of "these two guys I've been linked to in the past few years."

See More Photos Below

Assuring fans there's absolutely nothing going on, Kristin added that it is possible for a woman to hang out with two guys and not be involved with them. The MTV face said she hadn't been involved in a "love triangle since high school," also reassuring fans that she wouldn't ever date the unnamed individuals.

"They're my friends. That's it," she added. "I'M SINGLE AND LOVING IT" appeared in text, with Kristin also saying she's really enjoyed being single in the past couple of months.

Says Media Gets It Wrong

Kristin Cavallari by her store counter
KristinCavallari/Instagram

A closing note also saw Cavallai state that the media rarely gets it right. In fact, she said that nearly everything she's ever read about herself has been, in some way, inaccurate.

2020 marked the end of Kristin's marriage to Jay Cutler, one bringing children Camden, Saylor, andJaxon. Opening up earlier this year, Kristin revealed the co-parenting situation, stating: "I only have my kids half the time now. I have them every other week. I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I’m mom. I’m not doing anything else."

Juggling Kids And Business

2021 has brought an expansion of Kristin's Uncommon empire. She's fresh from the launch of her Uncommon Beauty brand. Speaking of being a working mother of three, The Hills star added:

"I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to. But when I have my kids, I’m not doing anything else."

Latest Headlines

Chanel West Coast Celebrates 'Eazy' Miami Life In Bikini

July 22, 2021

Mark Wahlberg Learned A Parenting Lesson From 'Joe Bell'

July 22, 2021

Leah McSweeney Claims 'RHONY' Is The 'Most Interesting' Franchise

July 22, 2021

5 Tips For Losing Weight In Your 40s

July 22, 2021

Joe Biden Accused Of Lying About Defunding The Police

July 22, 2021

Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Was Reportedly Sued For Fraud

July 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.