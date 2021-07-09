Top Ways To Burn Calories Without Exercising

It's true that nothing can beat a good workout when you're trying to stay fit and get those endorphins pumping. Yet there are plenty of things you can do to burn calories without exerting yourself -- most of them ridiculously simple and too accessible not to take advantage of.

Poosh and Healthline have each compiled their own list of unusual ways you can get similar benefits to exercising without sweating it out at the gym. Check them out below, plus a few bonus tips on how to burn calories without breaking a sweat.