NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Land Kyrie Irving For Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton & Draft Picks

After the Atlanta Hawks ruined their title dreams in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadephia 76ers. With his disappointing performance in the postseason, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would explore trading Simmons in the 2021 offseason.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to move Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love. In any potential deal involving Simmons, the Sixers would look to acquire another All-Star caliber player that would help Joel Embiid carry the team next year.