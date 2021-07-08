The Richest Twitch Streamers

While millions of people are losing their jobs and companies are forced to shut down, the online industry continues to grow in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. After being advised by their respective governments to stay at home, some people have found a way to earn money through live streaming via online platforms like Twitch.

While some of them are only earning enough money to support their daily needs, there are Twitch live streamers who actually became wealthy by just sitting in front of their computers and playing various online games.