Selena Gomez Launches Inspirational Swimsuit Collection

Selena Gomez close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Selena Gomez, inspiring fans with her kidney transplant scar via a 2020 swimsuit snap, is now reaching new inspirational heights, this as the 28-year-old launches her new swimwear collab with La'Mariette. The "Rare" singer has "inclusivity" as a facet of her eye-catching La'Mariette x Selena Gomez bathing suit collection, and photos of the star wearing it have gone viral. The collab, which launched July 3, brought the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress confident and blonde - the former is extended to shoppers. See how below.

Inspired By 'Aura' And 'Confidence'

Selena Gomez home selfie in a tee
SelenaGomez/Instagram

Scroll for photos. The Rare Beauty founder and PUMA partner has put her designing skills to use with the collection, one boasting an array of pieces in a bold purple and orange tie-dye splash colorway and coming in a range of styles. Fans can shop The Marie top and bottom, the Selena one, the Gracie One-Piece with its low-back criss-cross, plus a more covered-up finish via The Selena Sarong & Wrap Top.

"The Aura print is inspired by Selena, her aura shines through in everything she does," La'Mariette's co-founder Morgan Brutocao states.

See Her Modeling It Below

Taking to Instagram in a sizzling snap snagging her over 7 million likes, Gomez posed in her collab's one-piece, telling fans: "What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do."

The inclusive range offers sizes from XS to XXL, with an attractive price point spanning from $49-$119. In a statement, Selena said it was "really fun" playing "around with creating" the swimwear. More photos after the snap.

Scroll For The Selfie

Selena Gomez in sweats by an xmas tree
SelenaGomez/Instagram

Selena further outlined that her favorite color is purple, stating she actually wanted to branch away from her comfort zone - namely, "colors I'm used to like red and white." The ex to Justin Bieber said that "purple felt different for me. And we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it."

Also shared via the star's social media was a skimpy bikini snap from the set of her shoot. More photos after it.

Removing Shame Around Sizing

La'Mariette comes with positivity as its backbone. Founders Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao launched the brand with helping "women feel empowered by their body and not ashamed of it" in mind - Gomez, meanwhile, remains known for extending body-positivity, having recently talked about gaining and losing weight as she revisited past looks in a Vogue video.

The 2020 swimsuit snap seeing Selena reveal her surgery scar came courtesy of La'Mariette. Selena said she felt "confident in who I am" while wearing it.

