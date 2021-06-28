Christina Milian Impresses Fans With Swimsuit Snap-Back

Christina Milian didn't seem out to have her sensational snap-back body take center stage today, but the 39-year-old now sees her Instagram comments topped by reactions to her post-baby shape. On Monday, the "Dip It Low" hit-maker updated with a TikTok repost showing family fun and plenty of pool splashing with eldest daughter Violet, also including partner Matt Pokora and the couple's January 2020-born son Isaiah. Christina, who lifted up her middle child towards the end of the video, is getting asked how she "look like that" after giving birth. See why below.