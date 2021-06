If the trade becomes a reality this summer, it would not only be beneficial for the Warriors, but also for the Wizards and the Hornets. For the Wizards, the proposed three-way trade would make a lot of sense if Beal is no longer interested in staying in Washington and they are planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Oubre Jr. and Washington could both be part of the Wizards' long-term plan together with other young players like Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and Daniel Gafford. Using the four first-rounders, the Wizards could add more talented prospects that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

Meanwhile, for the Hornets, Wiseman would give them a permanent solution to their problem at the starting center position. In Charlotte, Wiseman would be joining a promising core featuring LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, and Miles Bridges.