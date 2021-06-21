Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Jaylen Brown For Luka Doncic, Per 'Fansided'

Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

Basketball

Trail Blazers Considered As 'Most Likely Kristaps Porzingis Landing Spot' In 2021 Offseason

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Send Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma & No. 22 Pick To Raptors For Kyle Lowry

Khloe Kardashian Admits To Nose Job While Addressing Plastic Surgery

Khloe Kardashian close up
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Khloe Kardashian has admitted that she's had a nose job, this after years of speculation over a changing face. The recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, hosted by Andy Cohen, offered the 36-year-old the chance to address allegations that she's been under the knife, with part two seeing the Good American founder set the record straight on her appearance. Khloe did not shy away from the matter, but she did say people think she's had a "third face transplant." See the details below.

Admitting To Nose Job

Khloe Kardashian in jeans and top
KhloeKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for photos and a video. Khloe, last year seeing fans convinced her narrowed nose was the result of a plastic surgeon's careful work, told Andy:

"For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job," adding: "And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me." The mom to 2018-born True Thompson also admitted to "injections" in her face, but she said she's no fan of Botox.

See The Details Below

Kardashian, who said she has "responded horribly" to anti-wrinkle treatment Botox, revealed feeling "insecure" over comments from online users: "When the show first started I was very secure," adding that during "the first couple of seasons," her confidence had plummeted. "I guess it just goes up and down," she added.

The star also addressed her lack of confidence stemming from others, not herself. For Khloe, it was having her "flaws" pointed out by those around her. See more photos after a video.

Says Sisters Got Royal Treatment Over Looks

Khloe K and Kylie Jenner indoors in pants
KhloeKardashian/Instagram

While 2018 made headlines as 40-year-old Kim Kardashian told elder sister Kourtney Kardashian she's "the least exciting to look at," it was here Khloe saying that her two siblings have received preferential treatment over the way they look.

"Oh, 100%. We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes, and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing, that's it, and not to worry 'cause I'll be in the background anyway," she revealed. More below.

Nose 'Oddly Tiny'

Khloe was already raising the plastic surgery alarm back in 2019 as headlines swirled over her "tiny" nose. The denim designer had said her appearance was down to "contouring" as she shut down speculation of a nose job: "One of my favorite things is nose contour," the E! star had stated, but she did admit to thinking she looks "crazy" in photos.

Also addressed on the reunion was KKW Beauty founder Kim's 2021 divorce from husband Kanye West, with the queen bee of the family revealing she felt "lonely."

Latest Headlines

Watch: CNN's Dana Bash Grills Biden Official For 'Giving In To Russia'

June 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Blessed' To Have Travis Scott In Sweet Father's Day Post

June 21, 2021

Dove Cameron Holds A Pink Dress Over Her Body In New Instagram Selfies

June 21, 2021

Charli D'Amelio Drops Stunning Snaps From Bahamas Trip With Madi Monroe

June 21, 2021

Addison Rae Says She's A '100% Angel' While Clad In Graphic T-Shirt Dress

June 21, 2021

Stassie Karanikolaou's Night Out Look Is Totally Glam

June 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.