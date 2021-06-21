Khloe Kardashian Admits To Nose Job While Addressing Plastic Surgery

Khloe Kardashian has admitted that she's had a nose job, this after years of speculation over a changing face. The recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, hosted by Andy Cohen, offered the 36-year-old the chance to address allegations that she's been under the knife, with part two seeing the Good American founder set the record straight on her appearance. Khloe did not shy away from the matter, but she did say people think she's had a "third face transplant." See the details below.